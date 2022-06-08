ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — Guided hikes, a birding walk and presentations on West Virginia snakes and birds of prey were among activities Saturday as the 6,500-square-foot Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center opened to the public at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area.
Saturday’s “Discover the Forks” event took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It featured tours of the new building and its hands-on, child-friendly exhibits, 1,500-gallon aquarium containing fish found in the Coal River system, and exhibits on West Virginia wildlife.
Guided nature hikes on segments of the Forks of Coal State Natural Area’s 5-mile trail system also took place, with an “early bird” bird walk starting at 8:30 a.m. The West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center presented its birds of prey program, and other “Discover the Forks” activities included bird, fish and general wildlife identification, a children’s casting program for young anglers, and an appearance by the Division of Natural Resources’ Laser Shot Trailer.
The $6.36 million wildlife education center features a vaulted timber-framed ceiling, a huge picture-window birdwatching area equipped with binoculars and an assortment of push-button-accessible recordings of common bird calls, an active beehive with a viewable interior and classroom space.
There are exhibits that cover forest succession and management, and wildlife mammals native to the state, such as elk, that have been reintroduced after becoming extinct, or have recovered after nearly being wiped out, such as beaver, otters and black bears.
“It’s a very hands-on place for kids,” said Kim Smith, director of the new facility, as she lifted a hinged section of river rock at the base of the aquarium to show examples of caddisfly nymphs found within.
Under the aquarium, a gated bat cave mock-up contains an assortment of “boulders” (actually, gray pillows) that children can grab to use in designing their own stream improvement projects, with help from a nearby exhibit on the topic. Their stream structures take shape on a swath of blue carpet manufactured from recycled fishing nets that winds through the building, representing the Coal River and its two main tributaries.
Visitors can listen to recordings of turkey calls and elk bugles, view an assortment of game laws and hunting licenses from the early 1900s and open a “Scat Drawer” containing a display of mock feces from several wildlife species.
Smith said she is developing a curriculum that will make for-credit science classes possible at the wildlife education center, along with the Division of Natural Resources’ Project WILD conservation education sessions and workshops on wildlife track identification and Master Naturalist programs.
Claudia L. Workman, the wildlife education center’s namesake, was a chemical engineer and amateur naturalist who died in 2014. The 105-acre tract on which the building and the Forks of Coal State Natural Area is located was owned by Claudia and Jack Workman, who operated a business and lived on the property. Jack Workman donated the land to the state in 2015, with the understanding that it would become a public natural area with a wildlife education component to be named in honor of his wife.
The site is located 13 miles south of Charleston along U.S. 119.