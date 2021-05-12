WILLIAMSON -- A man was arrested Wednesday morning after he reportedly shot a gun in a neighborhood several times and at police, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers received a 911 call to the West End area about a shots fired complaint.
Police report that when they arrived, four to five additional shots were fired. Police report that they staged at the West End Car Wash to await backup, and while at the car wash two more shots were fired, according to the complaint.
Mingo County 911 told the officers that Andrew Hicks, of Williamson, was the reported shooter on the scene and that he reportedly said he was going to do “deadly harm” to the officers and was advising he “wanted suicide by cops.”
According to the complaint, officers advanced on foot on took cover by a vehicle while two other officers advanced and took cover behind a bus in the street. Officers reportedly announced their presence and while taking cover, the suspect reportedly fired an additional shot in the officers’ direction.
According to the complaint, officers made several attempts with verbal commands to have the suspect drop his weapon. Police report the suspect eventually handed the gun to his father before putting his hands up to be taken into custody.
According to the complaint, the suspect was repeatedly “banging his head off the cruiser window and busted his mouth” while being transported. During processing, the suspect also reportedly kicked a deputy while his handcuffs were being changed, according to the complaint.
Hicks is charged with 10 counts of shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, 14 counts of wanton endangerment, brandishing a deadly weapon, four counts of attempted murder and battery on an officer.
The Williamson Police Department, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.