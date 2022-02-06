A total of 1,273 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 464,630 cases since the pandemic began.
Of those cases, 10,700 are active. Thirty-one additional COVID-related deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 5,877.
As of Monday, 994 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus with 215 patients in intensive care units and 115 receiving care on a ventilator. More than 64% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Health officials say those who are unvaccinated still have the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying from the virus. About 51.8% of eligible residents in the state — 927,451 individuals — are fully vaccinated.
Of those who are fully vaccinated, 21% have received a booster dose of the vaccine. Booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received their full round of mRNA vaccines six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Mingo County — and much of southern West Virginia — remained in the red on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has a percent positivity rate of 19.82%. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that Mingo County had 219 active cases of the virus as of Monday.
Cumulatively, Mingo County has had 4,996 cases of COVID-19, with 106 deaths.
Mingo County is the state’s least vaccinated, with only 36% of the population, or 8,430 residents, having received at least one dose of a vaccine. Neighboring Logan County, by comparison, has 61.9% of their population — 19,824 residents — with at least one dose of a vaccine.