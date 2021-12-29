A total of 3,450 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the holiday weekend, bringing the state’s total to 322,485 cases since the pandemic began last year.
Of those cases, 8,746 — 539 fewer than Thursday, the last day the state dashboard was updated — are active. Nine additional COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 5,260.
As of Monday, 593 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus — 13 more than Thursday — with 181 patients in intensive care units and 103 receiving care on a ventilator. Nearly 80% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
While at least three cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant were confirmed in West Virginia last week, the state dashboard is yet to report variant data outside of the delta strain. Early studies from other countries and regions show omicron could cause less severe illness, though it also could spread at three times the rate of previous variants.
Health officials say those who are unvaccinated still have the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying from the virus. About 53% of eligible residents in the state — 916,537 individuals — are fully vaccinated. Another 11% — 182,077 residents — are partially vaccinated.
Of those who are fully vaccinated, 34% have received a booster dose of the vaccine. Booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received their full round of mRNA vaccines six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Mingo County remained in the red on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has a percent positivity rate of 12.34%. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that Mingo County had 86 active cases of the virus as of Monday.
Cumulatively, Mingo County has had 3,645 cases of COVID-19, with 97 deaths.
Mingo County is tied with Morgan County as the state’s least vaccinated, with only 35.7% of the population, or 8,363 residents, having received at least one dose of a vaccine. Neighboring Logan County, by comparison, has 62.2% of their population — 19,909 residents — with at least one dose of a vaccine.