The Tug Valley High School Academic Showdown team members were honored Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Mingo County Board of Education meeting. The team won the Region I Academic Showdown competition and will compete for the state championship March 25 at the West Virginia Cultural Center in Charleston. Team members are Cassidy Griffey, Evan Maynard, Ethan Colegrove, Braydan Goff, Karlie Carter and Megan Griffey. Coaches are Eric Starr and Kim Brown.

 Via Facebook

