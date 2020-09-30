HUNTINGTON — Window obstructions can cause a safety hazard for motorists and pedestrians — that’s why AAA East Central is reminding drivers that hanging items from a rear-view mirror, including protective masks, is a safety hazard.
“With varying requirements about masks/facial coverings in place, many motorists are keeping masks in their cars, and many are hanging them from their rear-view mirrors as a way to keep them handy,” AAA wrote in a news release. “This has the potential to partially block their field of vision, putting them and others in harm’s way.”
AAA says in a typical city, a motorist can encounter as many as 200 different situations per mile, and drivers’ eyes provide nearly all of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signals and signs.
Obstructing this field of vision, even partially, can cause drivers to miss things that should be seen, AAA cautions.
“It is essential to have a completely clear field of vision while driving,” said Theresa Podguski, legislative director for AAA East Central.
“Motorists should keep their masks in their glove boxes, middle consoles or back seats to avoid this preventable hazard.”