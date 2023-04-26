The story begins — like so many do — as a fairy tale, with two friends, a little girl and a dragon.
At first, they enjoy playing games and exploring the beautiful countryside. The dragon is important, and he makes the girl feel special that he’s chosen her as a friend.
But every once in a while, he flies farther and faster than she is allowed to go. Sometimes she’s scared, and just really wants to go home. Other times, she’s afraid to tell her parent, for fear of getting in trouble.
When she finally dares to object, the dragon grows angry, and the friendship takes a dark turn.
Like so many do.
n n n
“The Brave Knight,” by West Virginia author and child sexual abuse survivor Diana Tarantini, describes the concept of predatory grooming in a way that children, teens and adults can all grasp.
“I always define grooming as the process by which a sexual predator will gain the trust of a potential victim,” she said.
The term is particularly important during April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. And it’s particularly important in the state of West Virginia, where the most recent figures available from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network show an estimated 95% of alleged abusers were known to the child or children they were accused of harming.
“In West Virginia, 38% of the abusers are family members, 40% are older kids. And I really think this is an under-the-radar statistic. It’s cousins, the kids next door, the babysitter’s kids, neighborhood friends,” she said.
Those same figures show a 20% increase in West Virginia children referred to Child Advocacy Centers for suspected abuse in the last five years. More than 4,700 children were brought in to the centers because of allegations of abuse in the 2022 fiscal year, and 67% of those children disclosed abuse during the forensic interviews. Eight counties, though, aren’t served at all by a CAC — Grant, Pendelton, Mason, Preston, Gilmer, Braxton, Roane and Clay — so the figures don’t include any of the possible victims in those areas.
Tarantini was already open about the abuse she suffered as a child. She had a blog, worked with the nonprofit Libera WV, and volunteered with the SHIELD Task Force to conduct what are called body safety assemblies at schools across the state, designed to reach kids who might be victims of abuse and teaching them how to get help.
“With the elementary kids, we talk about, if you go on a roller coaster and have that kind of scary, weird feeling in your stomach, or if you start sweating or your heart rate goes up just in the presence of a person or with something that they do, we really tell kids, and even parents, to definitely pay attention to your intuition,” she said.
After assemblies, she and other presenters stay for lunch, talk with kids, hand out stickers and make themselves available.
“Because if you’re in a gym with 300 kids and this one kid really wants to talk, do you think he’s going to walk over in front of 299 peers? Not even a chance,” she said.
But a book? The idea came from Robert Peters, a former prosecutor who realized many of his juvenile offenders had a history of child sexual abuse. He credits South African Bishop Desmond Tutu for the inspiration to start SHIELD.
“He said, ‘There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in,’” Peters said.
SHIELD put together school assemblies designed to reinforce mandatory reporting requirements for staff and students who needed help.
“Really, it was a moment of serendipity,” he said.
Tarantini, he thought, was a powerful and creative storyteller — and so the next step became obvious.
“When you take away something’s secrecy, a lot of times you take away its power. Shame is a lot more powerful in secrecy, but when you bring it into the light, it loses a lot of that,” he said.
“He said, ‘You’re a writer. Could you write a children’s book which, in a non-threatening way, identifies what grooming is,’” Tarantini remembered.
“And we had a brainstorming session to talk about what needed to go in the book. Since it’s the SHIELD Task Force, they wanted the book to include a shield.
“I think at that point, we decided that the problematic character would be a dragon and it would be a knight that had the conversation with the girl. And this doesn’t happen very often, but I literally woke up one morning with a story fully formed in my brain.”
n n n
Even in this era of enlightenment, the statistics are grim: An estimated one in ten kids in the United States will be sexually abused before they reach adulthood, which breaks out to roughly one in four girls. But most victims don’t disclose the abuse until they are well into adulthood, if at all.
In West Virginia, 15% of the abuse allegations reported to CACs involve drug endangerment — the national average is 3%.
“The presence of more drugs is going to put kids at more physical risk both of ingesting the drugs and of being preyed upon if there’s less supervision,” said Kate Flack, chief executive officer at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network.
“So ... it does suggest that our population is more at risk, our children are more at risk in West Virginia than the national averages.”
Children in foster care are four times more likely to be sexually abused than a child in a traditional setting, according to a 2022 Johns Hopkins University study.
Libera WV purchased 7,000 copies of “The Brave Knight” as part of a care package for children and teens in foster care in West Virginia in 2021.
Getting help is so important, said Tarantini, because victims of untreated child abuse often lead very troubled lives as adults.
“With the opioid crisis, if a child is abused, one of the first things they’re going to do is self medicate, and it’s going to be drugs, alcohol, food, sex, pornography, eating too much, eating too little. And I just think of the kids that have gone the route of drugs, and they just keep scaling up to stronger drugs,” she said.
Tarantini and countless other child advocates across the state are hopeful that, like the young girl found when she told the brave knight, shining the light of awareness on abuse across our state can take away its power.
“Might we even be able to put a dent in the opioid crisis if we could prevent the abuse or if we could get kids help that have been abused?” she wondered.
n n n
“The Brave Knight” was not only written by a West Virginia author, but it was also illustrated by a West Virginia artist and the cover was designed by a West Virginia native. It’s available at Tamarack, on Amazon and at thebraveknight.com.