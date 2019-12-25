WILLIAMSON — Like with any calendar year, 2019 brought highs and lows for the residents of Tug Valley.
Here is a recap of a few of the top news stories from 2019.
Renovations announced for Loftis Mansion, subsequently burns to the groundIn March, news broke that the iconic Loftis Mansion in South Williamson, Kentucky, had been purchased by investor Keith Tincher with plans of transforming the structure into a potential bed and breakfast and also hosting home tours. A Loftis Mansion Facebook page was created and gained more than 8,000 followers in six months.
But the page announced in late April that they had “identified serious issues structurally with the house and its foundation” and that they were looking at different ways to be able to save the iconic home without having to tear it down.
On Aug. 13, the mansion was lost for good after a controlled fire burning brush and other items that was set by a contracting crew spread over to the mansion and set it ablaze. The Belfry Volunteer Fire Department battled the massive blazes and were able to get them under control, but the historic building was a complete loss.
An estimated 6,000 people attend 19th annual Trailfest
The Town of Gilbert held its annual Trailfest, an ATV festival designed to showcase the surrounding Hatfield and McCoy Trail systems, and saw their largest turnout ever as an estimated 6,000 people attended the four-day event in October. Gilbert Mayor Vivian Livingood said the event has continued to grow over the years because of the camaraderie displayed in the Gilbert community and their willingness to always lend a helping hand. Next year’s Trailfest will be the 20th edition of the annual festival and is expected to be bigger than ever.
The success of the National Trailfest is just one of the few positive things happening regarding adventure tourism in the Tug Valley. The Hatfield and McCoy Trails saw an upswing this year in the purchase of trail passes. They set the yearly record in 2018 selling more than 51,000 passes and are nearing an estimated 55,000 passes as they reach the end of 2019.
Man shot at South Williamson playground, suspect still at largeA man from Cleveland, West Virginia, was killed at a playground in South Williamson, Kentucky, on July 6. The suspect, Charles Blevins, 37, allegedly shot and killed Adrian Smith at the children’s park, according to detectives with the Kentucky State Police.
Blevins, a Williamson man, was convicted in 2009 on murder charges from a 2007 shooting in Cabell County. He was initially sentenced to life in prison but eventually plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder after issues with his attorney. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison and was released on parole in February 2019.
Blevins is still on the run and is wanted on warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Anyone with any information on his location is asked to call the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711 or dial 911.
Group purchases historic Mountaineer Hotel
A local group of investors purchased the historic Mountaineer Hotel in the spring of 2019 and has breathed new life into a staple of southern West Virginia. Murphy Poindexter, Jody Gooslin and Dr. Donovan “Dino” Beckett bought the 80-plus room facility in early April from local attorney Mark Mitchell.
Since the group has taken over ownership, they have seen an upswing in usage as they opened it to locals and riders from the Hatfield and McCoy Trails. They have also hosted various events in the historic landmark, including a Roaring 20s New Years Eve Party that is scheduled for Dec. 31. The local investors also purchased the old 84 Lumber complex after it closed earlier this year and has re-opened it with a name of Local Lumber and Supply.
Belfry wins seventh state championship in football
The Belfry Pirates climbed back atop the Mountain in Kentucky’s Class 3A this past season as they claimed the school’s seventh state football championship on Dec. 6 with a 30-20 win over Bell County in the UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Junior running back Isaac Dixon was named game MVP by the KHSAA as he ran all over the Bobcats to the tune of 228 yards and three touchdowns. For Belfry coach Philip Haywood, the win was also his seventh state championship and 449th career victory, the most in the history of Kentucky.
Williamson Memorial Hospital files bankruptcy
On Oct. 21, Williamson Memorial Hospital filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and issued Federal WARN Notices to all 157 of its full-time and PRN employees for a potential closure. Since then, the 100-year-old hospital has remained open but has laid off at least 35 or more staff members and reduced their services offered, including diverting ICU patients and the closure of Williamson Family Care and Specialty Clinics.
According to a release from WMS in October, “the hospital’s financial troubles appear to arise from extreme delays in collections from governmental and third-party payers.” The board of trustees at WMH brought in Gene Preston, a health care administrator from Huntington, as the interim CEO to replace former CEO and Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield and assist in the re-organization of the facility. Hatfield is a member of Williamson-based Mingo Health Partners LLC, who purchased the hospital in 2018.
Williamson police chief saves woman
What started out as just a morning trip to Hardees for breakfast on Feb. 6 turned into much more for Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson. Dotson, who said he typically doesn’t eat breakfast and if he does he always goes through the drive-thru, decided to go into Hardees in South Williamson, Kentucky, to pick up a biscuit when he heard someone scream, “She is choking!”
Dotson looked over and saw a woman gasping for air. He performed the Heimlich maneuver on Misty May of Wharncliffe, promptly saving her life. Both Dotson and May credited “divine intervention” with placing him inside the restaurant that morning.
Ohio man arrested after Goodman Hollow murder
An Ohio man was arrested after a local man was found shot to death in a creek just on the outskirts of Williamson on May 3. Roger Marcum, 37, of Williamson was found by authorities on Goodman Hollow Road with multiple gunshot wounds.
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department obtained a warrant for Kalyle Woods, also known as “Fresh,” from Columbus, Ohio. Woods was arrested less than three weeks following the murder as he was picked up by authorities with the Columbus Police Department and U.S. Marshals. Woods is also charged with the attempted murder of Randall Bowen. The homicide happened just miles from the July 6 homicide that occurred in the South Williamson park.
Tug Valley wins third straight Class A cheer title
The Tug Valley Cheer squad added to their trophy case in 2019 as they once again dominated West Virginia’s Class A and won their third straight WVSSAC State Cheer Championship on Dec. 14 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. The Tug Valley program has certified their spot as one of the state’s cheer dynasties as they have now won seven state championships, all coming since 2005. They claimed class A titles in 2005, 2012, 2017 and 2018 and won the title in Class AA in 2009 and 2011. Tug Valley head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford also was named the 2019 WVSSAC Cheer Coach of the Year.
Dingess Tunnel undergoes $5.5 million rehabilitation
The 127-year-old Dingess Tunnel underwent a massive $5.5 million rehabilitation in 2019 by the West Virginia Department of Transportation that took nearly five months to complete. The tunnel was built in 1892 and was used on the main line for the Norfolk and Western Railroad until the railway switched routes. It was converted into a highway tunnel in 1913. The historic structure was named a state landmark in 2015 by the West Virginia State Legislature and serves as the main access for Dingess residents to the county seat of Williamson.
Williamson City Council heats up over WHS property
The Williamson City Council had several heated meetings late in the year regarding the purchase of the former Williamson High School property by HKL, LLC, which includes Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield. In a fiery meeting on Sept. 26, Councilman Randy Price argued that that the property belongs to the city based on a 99-year lease agreement signed in either 1915 or 1916. Then, on Oct. 10, three members of the council — Randy Price, Sherri Hairston-Brown and Joe Venturino — motioned to have Prosecutor Duke Jewell’s office investigate “how Mayor Charles Hatfield came to claim ownership of property that may belong to the City of Williamson.”
Jewell attended the City Council meeting on Nov. 14 and during the meeting said that “you could not convince me or anyone else on this Earth that Mr. Hatfield or any member of that LLC committed any crime.” Hatfield admitted in the Nov. 14 meeting that he knew about a “potential cloud of title” about two months after his group purchased of the complex in October 2018 and told City Attorney Nathan Brown, the West Virginia Ethics Commission, the Mingo County Commission and all parties involved but not the city council.
Mingo Central voted out of Cardinal Conference
After six years in the league, the Mingo Central Miners were voted out of the Cardinal Conference at the league’s scheduling meeting in early November. Nitro High School made the motion to dismiss Mingo Central citing a few issues, but travel distance to Mingo Central being the main reason for the dismissal. Herbert Hoover seconded the motion, and it passed 7-2, removing the Miners from the league effective at the start of the 2020-21 school term. On Dec. 4 Mingo Central Principal Daniel Dean and Athletic Director Ted Kinder said they were looking into appealing the league’s decision, as they believe they did not violate any of the league’s by-laws.