The Mingo County Health Department used the remaining allotment of COVID-19 vaccinations they received for Phase 1 of West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination program this past week, as 610 elder residents have now received their first dose of the shot.
Eighty individuals age 80 or older were vaccinated Tuesday, Jan. 12, at a vaccination clinic in Gilbert at the Larry Joe Harless Center.
The following day on Jan. 13, Gov. Jim Justice lowered the minimum age to 70, and 240 more residents were vaccinated at Kermit PK-8 school.
At the first drive-thru clinic Jan. 5 at Williamson Memorial Hospital, 260 residents received the COVID-19 vaccine, and 30 more were vaccinated prior to that event at the health department.
Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship said the vaccine age requirement will probably be lowered to 65 this week, according to Justice’s press conference last week.
Local health care agencies such as Williamson Health and Wellness Center and Tug Valley ARH are also receiving weekly shipments of the vaccines and administering them to employees.
This past week, Hurley Drug Store in Williamson visited Mingo Central High School to provide vaccines to Mingo County School employees age 40 or older.
Even though the vaccination is beginning to make its rounds, Mingo health officials are still urging residents to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing and take advantage of the COVID-19 testing sites that are still being offered.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, Mingo County has reported 1,770 cases of coronavirus with 540 cases listed as active and 1,210 patients listed as recovered, according to the WV COVID-19 dashboard. Twenty Mingo County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.
From Monday, Jan. 11, to Sunday, Jan. 17, 116 new cases were added as the infection rate remains high at 70.75% while the percent positivity rate is 10.04 as of Sunday.
For more information about COVID-19 and upcoming testing or vaccination sites, visit the health department Facebook page, www.coronavirus.wv.gov or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.