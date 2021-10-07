WILLIAMSON — Fifty-three indictments were returned in Mingo County Circuit Court after the grand jury met in September. The list was released by Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan “Duke” Jewell.
- Ashley Danielle Cline, 27, of Wharncliffe: possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam); possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (Clonazepam); conspiracy (methamphetamine); conspiracy (Alprazolam); conspiracy (Clonazepam).
- Frank Luther Collins, 27, of Matewan: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl); conspiracy (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl); conspiracy (fentanyl).
- Micah Allen Baisden, 35, of Delbarton: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam); possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance (Buprenorphine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (Clonazepam); possession with intent to deliver a schedule V controlled substance (Gabapentin); conspiracy (five counts).
- Terry Andrew Baisden, 36, of Delbarton: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); obstructing officers.
- Terry Andrew Baisden, 36, of Delbarton: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl); conspiracy (fentanyl).
- Jack Samuel Belt, 40, of Kermit: Strangulation; malicious assault; wanton endangerment; domestic battery; domestic assault; prohibited person in possession of firearm.
- David Clark Cassidy, 39, of Williamson: Grand larceny.
- Brian Keith Daniels, 20, of Williamson: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Shawn Dempsey (no other information): Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); conspiracy (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl); conspiracy (fentanyl).
- Jazmine Dent, 22, of Williamson: Possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver; possession of a schedule V controlled substance (Gabapentin) with intent to deliver.
- Matthew Carl Gillman, 43, of Delbarton: Possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Stevie Hackney, 59, of Lovely, Kentucky: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance and narcotic drug (heroin); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (cocaine); possession of schedule V controlled substance (Gabapentin) with intent to deliver.
- Jerry Edward Hammond, 76, of Meador: Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child; sexual assault first degree; sexual abuse first degree.
- Jordan Seth Hanshaw, 34, of Delbarton: Domestic battery (two counts); child abuse resulting in bodily injury.
- Garry Jason Followay, 35, of Dingess: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); conspiracy (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl); conspiracy (fentanyl)
- Wilford Jeremiah Gartin, 32, of Delbarton: Burglary; conspiracy (burglary).
- Margaret Ann Gibson, 48, of Varney: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); conspiracy (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl); conspiracy (fentanyl).
- Jerry Dillon Jr., of Delbarton (no birth date listed): Fleeing with reckless indifference to others; third offense driving revoked for DUI; destruction of property (>$2,500).
- Mickey Ray Ellis, 53, of Wharncliffe: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam); possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (Clonazepam); conspiracy (methamphetamine); conspiracy (Alprazolam); conspiracy (Clonazepam).
- Stephen Ellis, 45, of Baisden: Delivery of schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) (two counts).
- Bruce Allen Hargis, 36, of Madison: Kidnapping; malicious wounding; first degree robbery.
- Andrae Kisean Harris, 31, of Bluefield: Possession of a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl) with intent to deliver.
- Elvin Presley Hatfield, 59, of Gilbert: Failure to provide notice of registration changes.
- Justin S. Hatfield, 46, of Matewan: Breaking and entering (dwelling); first degree robbery; conspiracy (breaking and entering); conspiracy (first degree robbery).
- Andrew James Hicks (no other information): Attempted murder on officer; wanton endangerment (six counts); battery on law enforcement officer.
- Shane C. Hicks, 37, of Matewan: Grand larceny.
- Arlen Hodge a.k.a. “A.J.”, 32, of Breeden: Prohibited person in possession of firearm.
- Arlen Hodge a.k.a. “A.J.”, 32, of Breeden: Fleeing with reckless indifference to others; fleeing on foot; obstructing.
- Rodney Keith Justice, 51, of Matewan: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl); conspiracy (methamphetamine); conspiracy (fentanyl).
- Rodney Scott Justice, 24, of Matewan: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl); conspiracy (methamphetamine); conspiracy (fentanyl).
- Carl Thomas Lester, 56, of Ikes Fork: Possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver; possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam) with intent to deliver; possession of a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl) with intent to deliver.
- Johnny May of Red Jacket (no birth date listed): Breaking and entering (dwelling); first degree robbery; conspiracy (breaking and entering); conspiracy (first degree robbery).
- Misty Dawn Justice, 46, of Matewan: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl); conspiracy (methamphetamine); conspiracy (fentanyl).
- Jason Kitchen, 41, of Chattaroy: Possession of child pornography.
- Daniel Arlen Kozee, 31, of Williamson: Unlawful taking of vehicle; battery (emergency service personnel); malicious assault.
- Joshua Allen Maynard, 36, of Delbarton: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam); possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance (Buprenorphine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (Clonazepam); possession with intent to deliver a schedule V controlled substance (Gabapentin); conspiracy (methamphetamine); conspiracy (Alprazolam); conspiracy (Buprenorphine); conspiracy (clonazepam); conspiracy (Gabapentin).
- Scott Maynard (no other information): Malicious wounding; obstructing an officer.
- Cecil Ray Moore, 26, of Kermit: Burglary; destruction of property (<$2,500).
- Traci Murphy, 41, of Williamson: Entry of building other than dwelling; attempt (grand larceny); destruction of property.
- Austin Tyler Prater, 25, of Red Jacket: Possession of schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver; fleeing on foot.
- Jeffery Todd Prater, 40, of Red Jacket: Prohibited person in possession of firearm; battery on police officer.
- Jeffery Todd Prater, 40, of Red Jacket: Possession of schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver.
- Nick Runyon, 42, of Williamson: Possession of schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver; obstructing an officer.
- Nick Runyon, 42, of Williamson: Burglary; grand larceny.
- Vincent Tyrone Scales, II, of Red Jacket (no birth date listed): Destruction of property (>$2,500).
- Ricky Lee Sheppard, 35, of Ragland: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl); conspiracy (fentanyl)
- Terry Michael Sims, II, 35, of Bruno: Kidnapping; strangulation; domestic battery; domestic assault.
- Brian Eugene Stafford (no other information): Burglary; conspiracy (burglary).
- Kevin Thomas, 36, of Matewan: Accessory before the fact (burglary); accessory before the face (first degree robbery); conspiracy (burglary); conspiracy (first degree robbery).
- Tylil Lee Turner, 20, of Williamson: Possession of schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (crack cocaine) with intent to deliver.
- David Lee White, 30, of Delbarton: Failure to provide notice of registration changes (two counts).
- John Franklin Williams, 53, of Red Jacket: Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); conspiracy (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug (fentanyl); conspiracy (fentanyl).