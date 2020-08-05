WillCon, the Tug Valley Area’s only only pop culture convention, has been postponed by event organizers amid concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 26 at the Southside Mall in Goody, Kentucky, but has been delayed nearly two months and is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.
”After careful consideration and based on the current climate of COVID-19 based restrictions, the WillCon Staff and the Tug Valley Area CVB have decided to move the WillCon date to Saturday, November 14th,” a post on the official WillCon Facebook page on Friday read.
“The show’s location will remain at the South Side Mall who we’d like to thank as being an exemplary community partner for this event. More details will follow as this decision was made official just a few hours ago. Thank you to all our WillCon supports who have been so patient with us during this time.”
WillCon is presented by the Tug Valley Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and has continued to grow since its inaugural year in 2017, with over a thousand attendees each of the past couple of years.