WILLIAMSON — The 48th annual King Coal Festival was held this past week in downtown Williamson. The annual festival is hosted by the Action in Mingo (AIM) Group. It was a perfect day of weather Saturday, the main day of the festival, but the overall turnout was low partially due to the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

