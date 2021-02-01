CINDERELLA — More than half of the employees of the Mingo County School system have received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Mingo County Schools Superintendent Don Spence.
As of Monday, Feb. 1, 356 employees have received their first shot of the vaccine.
“We are attempting to vaccinate everyone in our school system, both service personnel and professional personnel who want the vaccine,” Spence said. “As of now, we have vaccinated everyone that is 50 and over that signed up during the initial signup period to receive the vaccine. We have also vaccinated some others down the line. So, we are pretty happy about that right now.”
From Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, Mingo Schools is set to start the next phase so employees can receive the second shot of the vaccine. The first shot leaves a patient around 50% immune from COVID-19 while the second shot provides 95% immunity, according to studies.
Spence said the second round of shots will be administered to employees in the same order they were given out during the first round and will once again be administered during an event at Mingo Central High School.
“Hurley Drug is our local provider. I definitely want to thank those people for helping us,” Spence said. “I don’t want to leave anyone out, but Mingo Central, Mrs. Charles-Casto, their staff and our coordinator here at the county — her name is Lesia Sammons, she’s coordinating these shots for us — have all done a tremendous job. Their efforts have led to the whole process being organized and efficient. We are trying to move through this thing as fast as possible.”
Spence said that Mingo Schools has about 560 total employees, which means that about 200 employees have yet to take the vaccine. Spence said it is not a requirement that employees get vaccinated.
“It’s their choice. We’re not making them take it, but we just want to provide it,” Spence said. “And I do want to say that even though some people have not taken it at this point, if they decide they still want to, they can go onto the state site and sign up for the shot and they will still be able to receive the vaccine.”
Spence said he received his first shot last month and has experienced no side effects to date.
Anyone interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia can pre-register to receive their shot at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s COVID-19 website.
High school students in Mingo County returned to in-person learning on Monday for the first time in nine weeks. Mingo County was in the orange on the state’s COVID-19 map on Sunday, which means students were permitted to enter the buildings on Monday.
All elementary and middle school students already returned to in-person learning, as Gov. Jim Justice sent those groups back into classrooms on Jan. 21 regardless of the color on the map.
As of Monday morning, Mingo County has reported a total of 1,927 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 390 cases listed as active and 1,516 listed as recovered. The county has reported 21 deaths related to COVID-19.
For more information about COVID-19 and upcoming testing or vaccination sites in the area, visit the Mingo County Health Department Facebook page, www.coronavirus.wv.gov or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.