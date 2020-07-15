WILLIAMSON — A popular restaurant in downtown Williamson announced this past week that they would re-open during the first week of August, after being closed for more than four months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
34:Ate, located along Pike Street, announced they would be offer takeout/curbside service beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5.
“What started as a two-week quarantine has turned into a four-month hiatus. Don’t get us wrong, we’ve really enjoyed the downtime, but we’ve also missed 34:Ate and YOU!” a social media post by 34:Ate read. “That being said, we have a reopening date and are going to slowly ease back into things.”
The lunch cafe’s hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday with a limited menu, which will still include a few surprises and the daily specials/dessert.
34:Ate says that all of their employees will wear masks as they comply with CDC and local health department guidelines, and any customer coming inside of the restaurant to pick up their order must have a mask on, as well.
If you don’t have a mask, just call and let them know you have arrived, and they will bring it out to you.
The post also said that they plan on securing more areas for outdoor dining.
The changes will last for “a week or two, maybe longer” according to 34:Ate as they are going to see how things go and adjust as needed.