WILLIAMSON — A restaurant in downtown Williamson hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning to celebrate the opening of its dining room to customers.
Since Dec. 21, 3 Guys Pizza & Brew has been open with carryout only service. Renovations were recently completed on the dining area of the restaurant.
The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce was on hand for the ceremony and to officially welcome the restaurant to town. A representative from the office of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was also on hand to deliver a message to the three owners to mark the occasion.
The restaurant is owned by Jarrod Fletcher, Tim McNamee and Larry New.
Fletcher said they are working on a space next door as well to eventually expand the dining room.
“We’re just glad to be here and finally open,” Fletcher said. “We’re excited to get this stuff going and see what happens.”