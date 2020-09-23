WILLIAMSON — The second annual Small Town Throw Down was held this past weekend in downtown Williamson as ATV enthusiasts spent the day lining the city streets and exploring the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. According to event organizers, nearly 40 machines and about 100 people attended the event, which featured various guided tours in both West Virginia and Kentucky as well as several other off-road activities. The event was hosted by Starter’s Sports Bar and Restaurant and McCoy Motorsports in conjunction with the Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The third annual Small Town Throw Down is already scheduled for Sept. 18, 2021.
2nd annual 'Small Town Throw Down' held in Williamson
- Williamson Daily News
-
-
Latest News
- ATV law brings more customers to off-road shops
- Kanawha judge sets hearing date for color-coded school reopening map case
- Child care for essential workers extended through end of year
- New campus banners an homage to crash victims
- Hunting and Fishing Show canceled for 2021
- Marshall knocks off No. 23 App State 17-7
- Tolsia torches Wayne, 59-6, as county rivalry is renewed
- Kermit trounces Williamson in middle school action
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- New exotic pet shop offers variety
- Above-average snowfalls predicted for West Virginia this winter
- Bank of Mingo to close Williamson branch in December
- Public Defender Services announces recipients of annual awards
- BOBBY GENE PENNINGTON
- Local businessman Mike Adkins dies at age 70
- Editorial: Governor has no good options in COVID-19 fight
- ANNABELLE MAYNARD BLACKBURN
- DOYLE K. CLINE
- Kermit trounces Williamson in middle school action
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.