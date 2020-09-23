Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAMSON — The second annual Small Town Throw Down was held this past weekend in downtown Williamson as ATV enthusiasts spent the day lining the city streets and exploring the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. According to event organizers, nearly 40 machines and about 100 people attended the event, which featured various guided tours in both West Virginia and Kentucky as well as several other off-road activities. The event was hosted by Starter’s Sports Bar and Restaurant and McCoy Motorsports in conjunction with the Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The third annual Small Town Throw Down is already scheduled for Sept. 18, 2021.