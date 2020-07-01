CHARLESTON — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $28,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a state public water supervision program in southern West Virginia.
This funding will be distributed to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) and will help develop state drinking water standards and collect public water system data.
“West Virginians deserve access to clean drinking water, and we must continue to help state and local partners provide these services,” Capito said. “As chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I have advocated for resources that ensure the safety of communities’ drinking water. This is an issue of great importance to me, and I will continue my work to strengthen West Virginia’s public water systems.”
“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. This funding will help the West Virginia DHHR develop state drinking water standards to help ensure that everyone has access to safe drinking water. I will continue to advocate for West Virginia to receive funding like this that supports keeping our communities healthy and safe,” Manchin said.