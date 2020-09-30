WILLIAMSON —The Mingo County Health Department provided an update Monday morning on the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mingo County.
As of 9 a.m. Sept. 28, 400 Mingo County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 111 cases still active, according to Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship.
The month of September has added 128 cases of COVID-19. Overall, there have been 280 recovered patients and nine deaths.
From Sept. 21 to 9 a.m. Sept. 28, the MCHD received 21 positive results of COVID-19. Eight positives were returned Sept. 21 while the county saw only 13 more positive cases over the next six days.
The newly infected patients were both male and female and ranged in age from 10 to 92.
The MCHD hosted free testing sites at two locations in the county last week. Eighteen people were tested for COVID-19 in Kermit on Sept. 21, while 42 people were tested at the Gilbert location on Sept. 23.
Zero positive results were returned from the Kermit site, and four positive results were returned in Gilbert.
All confirmed active cases are asked to isolate. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine, and both will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
The health department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive orders. Those who think they need to be tested should contact a primary care provider, a local hospital or a local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.