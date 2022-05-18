PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The University of Pikeville announced a $25 million gift, the largest single donation in its 133-year history, on Saturday, May 7, during its Health Professions Commencement Ceremony. The gift will enable the founding of a college of dentistry.
“The foresight of a generous family giving to a university to establish a dental school is special,” said President Burton Webb. “This is another example of challenges being met and solved right here by those who call this area home. It’s also incredible that the university, this family and now a dental school will each have their roots right here in these mountains.”
Chair of the UPIKE Board of Trustees, Terry Dotson, said the program is needed.
“The founding of a dental program in these mountains will lead to better healthcare outcomes for a historically medically underserved population,” Dotson said. “This institution, its students, faculty and staff are a driving force for health education in the commonwealth. The dental school will complete the circle of medical services for the region and the immediate area. The economic impact with the addition of more professional students will grow businesses throughout the entire community and the region. This will be a project that will take the time and talents of many partners locally and statewide.”
The donor prefers to remain anonymous.