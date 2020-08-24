Twenty-four new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Mingo County from Monday, Aug. 17, to Sunday, Aug. 23, according to numbers provided by the Mingo County Health Department.
The patients who confirmed positive for COVID-19 range anywhere from the ages of 3 to 88 and are displaying a variety of symptoms.
The Mingo County Health Department is working to notify all those who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, Mingo County has tested 3,462 people with a total of 229 laboratory tested positive coronavirus cases. There are 3,233 negative cases, 165 people have recovered, 59 cases are active and the county has experienced five COVID-19 related deaths.
For the School Alert System, Mingo County is Yellow based on the West Virginia metrics for daily cases per 100,000 on a seven-day rolling average.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patient privacy, no other information will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive 0rders.
Those who feel they need to be tested should contact a primary care provider, a local hospital or a local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.
In nearby Pike County, Kentucky, a dozen new cases of the coronavirus have been reported by health officials, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 311.
Health officials say of the 311 cases, 24 are active and 284 have recovered. There have been three patients to die from COVID-19 complications.
The 12 recently diagnosed with the virus are symptomatic, officials say.
The new cases range from minors to to age 84.