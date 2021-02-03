WILLIAMSON — West Virginia House of Delegates District 20 member Nathan Brown (D-Mingo) discussed several items ahead of the regular 60-day session of 85th West Virginia Legislature, which convenes Feb. 10 at the State Capitol.
Brown said the 2021 session will be “busy and decisive” like most sessions but said he feared there may be some policy decisions that are pushed through that he believes will hurt West Virginians.
One controversial item that will be presented this session is virtual charter schools, and Brown said the Republican majority has the numbers to run them.
“I don’t personally think that is a great idea,” Brown said. “From what I understand — and I haven’t seen the bill or the mechanics of it — but you simply would not have a brick-and-mortar school. It would be virtual, and there may not be local boards included in the decision-making of that. ... Theoretically, you could have educators from outside the state teaching virtually.”
Another item Brown expects to see is education savings accounts, which would take a portion of the taxpayer money to fund public schools and send a portion directly to the parent to use on education as they see fit.
“I don’t know how that will work out. It’s been tried in the past, and it failed, but the legislative makeup is much different this time,” Brown said. “The biggest fear with something like that is that the money is diverted and the parents don’t use it for what it’s supposed to be used for, or whatever private school they choose to enroll their child in doesn’t work out, and they end up back in a public school with less resources.”
Brown said another interesting bill will be the Intermediate Courts of Appeal, which would be a third branch of the judiciary in addition to the local-level Circuit Court and the state-level Supreme Court.
“That would be an intermediate court between those two that would probably cost the state between $15 (million) and $20 million per year, and that expands government during a time when our infrastructure is not up to par,” Brown said. “You could use that money more wisely to develop things like roadways, broadband, potable water.”
Since he was first elected to the House in 2018, Brown said that pushing improved broadband capabilities for Southern West Virginia has and continues to be a top priority.
“I realize that broadband capabilities in our district are far behind the rest of the state — and even within our district there’s a stretch of miles over at Dingess and other areas where the broadband is just horrible,” Brown said. “Kids and teachers are trying to do this virtual school and online learning during a pandemic, and it’s just tough. No longer our children can’t succeed. We have to address that, we just have to ... until you have reliable broadband, reliable infrastructure and a drug-free workforce, it will be hard to get any new businesses to come here.”
Another issue among several people on both sides of the political aisle is reigning in the power of the governor.
“The governor (Jim Justice) has operated in a state of emergency since March of 2020 and failed to call the Legislature in for anything,” Brown said. “Even when asked, he wouldn’t do it. He’s spent money at his own discretion and has made decisions that affect our constituents without input from local representatives, whether it be House members or Senate members. He’s running the show, and a lot of people don’t care too much for that.”
Brown said he and some other delegates were also looking into a remedy for some of the students affected by COVID-19 as far as their eligibility for school based on age. Helping sheriff’s departments with issues regarding retirement is also on the list.
During the session’s opening day on Jan. 13, Brown was named as the minority vice-chair of the Judiciary Committee and was also assigned to the Agriculture and National Resources Committee and Banking and Insurance Committee.