WILLIAMSON — Mingo Central High School seniors returned to Williamson PK-8 Wednesday to celebrate their upcoming graduation.
It was part of the 2022 Senior Walk, with students walking the halls of other elementary schools across the county one last time before graduating in June.
The event is designed to inspire younger students while celebrating the accomplishments of the outgoing seniors.
Students who walked at Williamson PK-8 were greeted by the school’s band, collages of photos commemorating their time at the school and students lining the halls to cheer them on.
Students were then able to visit with their former teachers before heading back on the bus to Mingo Central.