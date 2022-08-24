DELBARTON — Delbarton has announced its 2022 Homecoming event schedule.
Delbarton Homecoming will take place Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 1-4, with various activities in the community. Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. For more information or with questions, call 304-475-3602.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Sept. 1
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Kiwanis Kids Fishing Tournament in honor of David Powers at the Kiwanis Park for kids 14 and younger. There is no entry fee, and trophies will be awarded.
Friday, Sept. 2
noon — Arts and crafts and food vendors set up next to the Delbarton Opry House until closing of the event for the day.
5 p.m. — Parade through town, with lineup at town hall.
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Free hog and brown bean dinner next to the Delbarton Opry House.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Talent Showcase next to the Delbarton Opry House.
8:30 p.m. — Free Community Block Party next to the Delbarton Opry House featuring Rick K and the Allnighters.
10 p.m. — Fireworks over town square.
Saturday, Sept. 3
7 a.m. — Bill Smith Memorial 5k. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the race beginning at 8 a.m. There is a $20 entry fee.
8 a.m. — Arts and crafts and food vendors set up next to the Delbarton Opry House until closing of the event for the day.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Car show in town square. There is a $15 entry fee.
noon — Shriners Giant Auction in town square.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Burch High School Alumni Reception at the Delbarton Opry House.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Kids games next to the Delbarton Opry House.
4 p.m. — Kids run, pre-register by 4 p.m. with no entry fee.
4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers next to the Delbarton Opry House.
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Free fish fry dinner next to the Delbarton Opry House.
7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Free bluegrass sing next to the Delbarton Opry House.
9 p.m. — Block party next to Delbarton Opry House.
Sunday, Sept. 4
11 a.m. — Church service next to Delbarton Opry House sponsored by Connolly Memorial Baptist Church and followed immediately with a barbeque next to the Opry House.
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Community feast next to the Delbarton Opry House.
7 p.m. — Gospel sing next to the Delbarton Opry House.
