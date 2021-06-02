Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Seniors at area high schools celebrated during the 2021 commencement ceremonies this past weekend for Tug Valley, Belfry and Mingo Central high schools. Mingo Central and Belfry graduates received their diplomas Friday, May 28, while the graduates of TVHS walked across the stage in Naugatuck on Saturday, May 29.

