Seniors at area high schools celebrated during the 2021 commencement ceremonies this past weekend for Tug Valley, Belfry and Mingo Central high schools. Mingo Central and Belfry graduates received their diplomas Friday, May 28, while the graduates of TVHS walked across the stage in Naugatuck on Saturday, May 29.
2021 graduates turn tassels toward their futures
- Williamson Daily News
-
-
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Latest News
- This week in West Virginia history
- 2021 graduates turn tassels toward their futures
- Williamson mayoral election set for June 8
- Mingo native named Munn Scholar at WVU
- Mingo’s active COVID-19 cases showing slight decline
- Pair of Tug Valley athletes sign letters of intent
- Three Mingo County athletes chosen to compete in North-South all-star games
- Gilbert election set for June 8
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mingo BOE recognizes teacher and service personnel of the year and retirees
- Family offers reward for information on missing man
- Childcare center recognized for nutrition initiatives
- Jewell: My financial background will help me succeed as mayor
- PHYLLIS RUTH YOUNG VARNEY
- Belfry wins extra-inning thriller against LC to end regular season again
- Tug Valley rallies late, tops Huntington 5-4 in 8 innings
- Caleb May captains the 2021 WDN All-Area hoops team
- Legacy Elite gym moving to Southside Mall
- ALLAN DEAN MAYNARD
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.