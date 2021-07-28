WILLIAMSON — Hundreds made their way to downtown Williamson this past weekend for the second edition of the city’s annual trail riding festival dubbed Dirt Days.
The Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau first hosted the event in 2019. After the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival was deemed a huge success by CVB officials.
“What. A. Weekend! The Dirt Days Festival Staff would like to thank our incredible sponsors, our fantastic vendors, the hundreds of spectators, registered riders, our rockin’ entertainers, and countless individuals who came together to make the 2nd Edition of this event so spectacular,” a post on the Tug Valley CVB Facebook page read. “The Tug Valley Area continues to pour its passion toward our greatest opportunity; trail and adventure tourism! We can’t wait to do this again soon and will keep everyone posted on dates for 2022!”
Dirt Days began with registration of pre-registered attendees on Thursday, and then the festival officially kicked off with a parade featuring various ATVs in Williamson on Friday evening.
The mud pit and dirt drags located behind Sazon Mexican Restaurant were a big hit Friday and Saturday night as more than 100 riders tackled the pit and got their machines good and muddy.
On Saturday, various vendors were set up along Second Avenue while musical entertainment was provided by Robert Eskridge and Southern Daze.
The inaugural Williamson Pepperoni Roll Festival was also held in conjunction with Dirt Days. Steve Childers was voted as the winner of the household contest while Gigi’s Pepperoni Rolls of Huntington won the business division.
Dirt Days was capped off Saturday night with a fireworks show by the Williamson Fire Department.