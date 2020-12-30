WILLIAMSON — Like with any calendar year, 2020 brought highs and lows for the residents of Tug Valley.
Here is a recap of a few of the top news stories from 2020 in no particular order:
Coronavirus pandemic
One cannot write a review for the year 2020 without starting off with what was the biggest news story not only locally, but across the globe. The coronavirus pandemic struck with the first case being reported in the United States in late January. By March 11, the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and states began implementing shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. Mingo County did not see its first positive case of COVID-19 until April 11 and had only nine positive cases on June 12. By the end of July, the total number of cases had skyrocketed to 152, with 130 of them coming in July alone. As of press time, Mingo County has had 1,372 total cases, with 970 individuals recovering and 382 cases considered active. Twenty Mingo County residents have died from complications due to COVID-19. West Virginia as a whole has reported 80,710 total cases and 1,254 deaths to date. The light is shining at the end of the tunnel, however, as the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine was received in Mingo County on Dec. 15.
Fire ravages Second Avenue
Four fire departments responded to what the Williamson Fire Department called a “suspected intentionally set fire” on Feb. 10 at a building on Second Avenue that was being renovated by Williamson Health and Wellness Center. The firefighters fought the blaze for the entire day and into the following day. The building, which was built in 1911 and housed Williamson’s first theatre, and the adjacent building that was home to Williamson Gun and Archery were a complete loss. One resident was displaced because of the fire. No injuries were sustained by civilians or fire department personnel. No arrests have been made in relation to the massive blaze. Since the fire, the rubble and remaining structure have been removed, and a new parking lot was paved. The lot has since been the site of WHWC’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing location.
Williamson Memorial Hospital closes
Williamson Memorial Hospital closed its doors for the final time at 1 a.m. April 21, six months after Mingo Health Partners, LLC, filed bankruptcy. The only hospital in Mingo County now sits dark and empty as the future of the facility remains in question. Williamson Health and Wellness Center made a bid to purchase the assets of WMH that was approved in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern West Virginia. WHWC CEO Dr. Donovan “Dino” Beckett said in April he has a three-part plan for the hospital, starting with moving some existing programs and clinics from downtown Williamson into the building. No update on the hospital has been provided in recent months. All 130 hospital employees were affected by the closure. Williamson Memorial Hospital was established in 1918.
Gavin Smith (R) wins commission race
Longtime Mingo County Commissioner Greg “Hootie” Smith was unseated in the 2020 general election as he lost to Republican challenger Gavin Smith of Gilbert by what many considered a surprisingly wide margin. Gavin Smith received 5,605 votes compared to 4,179 votes for Greg “Hootie” Smith. “Hootie” Smith had served as 18 years on the county commission after first being elected in 2002. Gavin Smith, who was trying his hand for the first time in politics, was the first Republican candidate to be voted into a commission seat in recent memory.
TV Cheer not allowed to compete for title
For the first time since 2016, the Class A Cheerleading Championship trophy is not coming back to Naugatuck. The three-time defending state champion Tug Valley Panther cheerleading squad was not allowed to compete in the region tournament in Parkersburg in November due to Mingo County being in the red on the COVID-19 color-coded map, which ended their pursuit of a fourth consecutive state title. TVHS head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford and Athletic Director Clyde Farley pleaded their case to the WVSSAC, and even offered to have every member of the squad tested for COVID-19 prior to being allowed to compete. Neither the WVSSAC or Gov. Jim Justice budged on the guidelines that go along with the color-coded map, and the Panthers were not allowed to compete. Since then, the State Cheerleading Tournament has been postponed by the WVSSAC.
WFD rescues kayakers
On two occasions in 2020 the Williamson Fire Department utilized their swift water rescue boat to save stranded kayakers in the Tug Fork River. In May, firefighters were able to safely rescue Donna Smith of Williamson when her kayak overturned in swift water near the mouth of Goodman Hollow. Less than two months later in early July, a jon boat with four people on board overturned at the same location of the river and required rescue from WFD members. No injuries were reported from either incident, and the stranded boaters were all safely taken to land.
Massive rock slide
A massive rock slide the evening Feb. 12 caused a one-car accident and closed down old U.S. 52 and that section of Armory Road in West Williamson for days while the slide was cleared. Shawn Williamson was driving to Fairview to pick up his two sons when the mountain began to slide directly in front of him, causing him to crash. He was treated at the scene for nonlife-threatening injuries. If he would have arrived three seconds sooner, the outcome could have been much worse. The slide also knocked over power, telephone and internet lines, causing outages to customers in the Williamson area.
Belfry Middle football wins state title
The Belfry Middle School football team won their third state title in seven seasons in late November when they blanked a talented Greenup County team 12-0 in the championship game. Coach Danny Oliver’s team played a prototypical Belfry game in the title bout as they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in route to the win. Talented Belfry eighth-grader Isaiah Stanley scored both touchdowns for the Pirates in the shutout win.
65 jobs eliminated from Williamson Railyard
Norfolk Southern Railway delivered a pair of big hits to the Tug Valley area in 2020. In March, the company announced the “re-positioning” of 30 job assignments from the Williamson yard to either Bluefield, West Virginia, or Roanoke, Virginia. In April, the company announced they were eliminating approximately 35 more positions from the 100-plus-year-old yard. NS also furloughed 20 Williamson employees in 2019, meaning 85 total jobs have been lost in two years.
Williamson City Council heats up over Serenity Pointe
Serenity Pointe, a sober living facility located in the old Sycamore Inn Hotel, was the topic of several heated discussions at Williamson City Council meetings. Local residents claimed that the 60-bed facility is not being operated properly and instead is contributing to some of the city’s problems, such as homelessness and drug abuse, rather than helping it. On Feb. 13, Mayor Charlie Hatfield implored council to explore its options for revoking the business license of Serenity Pointe following “multiple complaints.” He, along with city attorney Nathan Brown, outlined the process of doing so, which would include several legal requirements such as public notices and a hearing before council. After several community advocates and employees spoke in favor of the facility, on Feb. 27, council members voted unanimously to table the revocation indefinitely, citing legal concerns.