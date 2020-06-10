WILLIAMSON — 2020 graduates from Mingo Central, Tug Valley and Belfry high schools were honored this past weekend with a parade through the streets of downtown Williamson.
The Tug Valley Area CVB hosted the parade as a way to recognize and honor the class of 2020, who missed out on the final three months of their senior year and events such as graduation and prom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating seniors were each announced by DJ Ralphie Hall in front of the Coal House, where they were presented with a gift from Williamson Mayor and CVB President Charlie Hatfield.
— Williamson Daily News