KENOVA, W.Va. — Two people from Mingo County were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 8, by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department after a traffic stop, according to a news release from Sheriff Rick Thompson.
Timothy Dotson is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin after a distribution quantity was recovered that was concealed inside his pants.
During the investigation, deputies suspected the passenger, Jessica Smith, was concealing drugs in her body cavity. After arriving at the Western Regional Jail, an X-ray scan showed she was carrying drugs in her body cavity. Smith is charged with possession of heroin and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Kenova Police Department assisted on the stop.
Their bonds are set at $20,000 each.