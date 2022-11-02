Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The race for the newly redrawn 1st Congressional District in West Virginia features two major-party candidates with different views on inflation, abortion and approaching the clean energy transition.

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., 71, of Huntington, seeks a third term, challenged by Democrat Lacy Watson, 45, of Bluefield. Also on the ballot is independent Belinda Fox-Spencer, of Peterstown.

