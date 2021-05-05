According to the WV DHHR COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 2,516 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Mingo County residents since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, May 3, 186 of those cases were listed as active while 2,291 patients have made a full recovery.
Mingo County’s death total due to complications from COVID-19 remains at 39.
Over the past seven days from Monday, April 26, to Sunday, May 2, 52 new cases were reported in the county out of the 952 people who were tested.
On Saturday, Mingo County’s percent positive rate had raised to the orange on the county alert map with a positivity rate of 5.57 while the infection rate shot into the red at 31.71.
The Mingo County Health Department and other local healthcare providers are continuing with vaccination efforts.
Mingo residents can keep up to date with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.