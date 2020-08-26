DELBARTON — Eighteen nursing students recently graduated from the Mingo Extended Learning Center Nursing Program, which is the largest graduating class since the program’s inception.
The students completed all the required educational objectives as laid out by the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Board of Examiners for Practical Nursing.
The students had to adjust to online learning and changes to clinical circumstances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduates are Bree Hayes, Lakyn Edwards, Savannah Curry, Debra Slone, Raymond Toler, Dakota Dempsey, Amanda Grubb, Lindsey Daniels, Kathleen Damron, Kaitlyn Adams, Mallissa Workman, Samantha Newsome, Shelley Prater, Chasity Whitt, Madison Woolum, Danielle Gilman, Marquetta New and Candice Sheppard
No public commencement ceremony was held due to CDC guidelines preventing large crowds, but graduates are now eligible to sit for nursing boards and join the front lines of patient care.
The commencement ceremony would have been the 35th ceremony for the LPN program at the Mingo Extended Learning Center.
Instructors for the 2020 class were Tammy Gilman and Connie Hager.
For more information on the LPN program and other programs at Mingo Extended Learning Center, call 304-475-3347, Ext. 16, or visit http://www.mingoextendedlearningcenter.com.