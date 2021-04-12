According to the WV DHHR COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 2,372 cases of the coronavirus has been found in Mingo County residents since the start of the pandemic.
As of Sunday, April 11, 167 of those cases were listed as active while 2,169 patients have made a full recovery.
Mingo County has reported 36 deaths due to complications from COVID-19.
Over the past seven days from Sunday, April 4, to Saturday, April 10, 46 new cases were found in the county out of the 782 people who were tested.
On Saturday, Mingo County’s percent positive rate had also risen back to orange on the county alert map with a positivity rate of 5.80.
The Mingo County Health Department and other local healthcare providers are continuing with vaccination efforts.
Mingo residents can keep up to date with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.