WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Health Department announced on Friday that Mingo County has lost its 11th resident due to complications from COVID-19.
The 11th victim of COVID-19 in Mingo County was a 72-year-old female resident who died at Cabell Huntington Hospital, according to the health department.
The coronavirus has also affected several local businesses and offices over the past week, requiring them to shut down after employees tested positive.
The Mingo County Clerk’s Office had an outbreak among their employees and had to shut down their office for 10 days, beginning on Nov. 5. The Clerk’s Office will remain closed until Nov. 15.
Both the Mingo County Courthouse and the Annex Building were closed at noon Friday due to the exposure to undergo cleaning, but reopened to the public Monday morning.
The City of Williamson announced Monday morning that the offices at City Hall would be closed From Nov. 9 to Nov. 13 due to employees contracting the COVID-19 virus.
According to Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield, a date will be provided when the offices will be reopened to the public.
In the meantime, no late fees will be assessed or cutoffs to utility customers during the shutdown. Customers may continue to make payments by mail or use the locked drop box in front of City Hall.
Over the weekend, Starters Sports Bar and Restaurant announced they would close Monday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 11 to undergo deep cleaning after an employee displayed COVID-like symptoms and required to be tested.
“We will take this time to deep clean our restaurant and allow any others that feel they need to be tested the time to do so,” owner Kathe Whitt said. “We love our community and all of our customers. We value your patronage as well as your patience during this time. The health and safety of our employees and our community is top priority.”
Mingo County remained in the red on the weekly color-coded map released Saturday, which meant another week of virtual schooling and no extra curricular activities for Mingo County students.
Despite students not being in school for over a month, the Mingo County school system is still reporting positive cases among students and staff.
This past week, two staff members at Williamson PK-8, a staff member and two students at Tug Valley and a student at the Mingo County extended learning center tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Mingo County School system.
Even though they remained in the red, Mingo County has seen the amount of cases begin to trend down over the past week, according to Health Department Administrator Keith Blankenship. Blankenship said 83 positive cases were reported to Mingo County from from Sunday, Nov. 1, to Saturday, Nov. 7, which is down from the 111 cases reported a week prior.
The health department is urging the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive orders. Those who think they need to be tested should contact the health department or a primary care provider.
The Mingo County Health Department along with the WV National Guard is offering free COVID-19 testing sites across the county on a daily basis. For locations and times of the testing sites, visit the health department Facebook page.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For any remaining questions, you may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.