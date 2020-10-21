WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Health Department announced the 10th COVID-19 related death to a resident in Mingo County, in a press release issued Thursday, Oct. 15.
The MCHD reported that the victim was a 58-year-old male who died while hospitalized in the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Health Department officials said on Thursday of last week that the county had reached 500 total positive COVID-19 cases.
As of the update provided at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, Mingo County had seen 531 total positive laboratory tests for the coronavirus.
A total of 341 people have recovered, and the county has experienced ten COVID-19 related deaths. That leaves 180 cases as either active or pending active.
Fifty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Mingo Health Department between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18. The new patients bring October’s total up to 126 positive cases. September had 143 positive cases, August had a total of 119 cases, July had 130 cases, while June saw only 17 positive cases.
The Health Department posted on their Facebook page on Saturday that during the previous eight days of required testing in Mingo County that 289 people were tested with 22 positive results returned.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated and close contacts of active cases, according to the CDC and WV DHHR guidelines, will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
If you think you have been a close contact of a positive case, visit the WV DHHR website to see what to do if you think you were potentially exposed. In general, a close contact is a person that is:
- Living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19,
- Caring for a sick person with COVID-19,
- Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes,
- Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19 (e.g., being coughed on, kissing, other touching, sharing utensils, etc.).
The Health Department is urging the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive orders. Those who think they need to be tested should contact a primary care provider, a local hospital or a local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For any remaining questions you may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.