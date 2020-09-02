CHARLESTON — Awards totaling $1,129,924.00 in STOP Violence Against Women grant program funds have been given to 27 projects across West Virginia, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
The purpose of these funds is to establish or enhance teams whose core members include victim service providers, law enforcement and prosecution to improve the criminal justice system’s response to violence against women.
“The people who perpetuate these terrible crimes against women absolutely need to be brought to justice every time,” Justice said. “The trauma they cause is profound and we need to do everything we can to stop these incidents of violence from occurring. That’s why I take pride in this grant program. It’s truly going to make a difference that matters.”
Grants provide personnel, equipment, training, technical assistance, and information systems for the establishment or enhancement of these teams.
Additionally, statewide projects are funded to provide training and educational opportunities for all victim service providers, law enforcement, prosecution, and court personnel throughout the state.
These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, and are administered by the Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services.
In Mingo County, the Tug Valley Recovery Shelter was awarded $60,380. These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Mingo County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence. The core team includes the Mingo County Prosecutor’s Office, the Tug Valley Recovery Shelter and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.