CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will host various events across southern West Virginia aimed at consumer education and fighting fraud as part of National Consumer Protection Week 2020.
The Attorney General collaborates with the Federal Trade Commission and federal, state and local agencies, consumer groups and national organizations to raise awareness about consumer fraud issues from Sunday, March 1, to Saturday, March 7.
“Consumer protection is the cornerstone of what our office does all year round, but it’s important to take opportunities to highlight this issue,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Scammers don’t take a break so consumers must always stay alert.”
Remaining events include:
- March 4: 10 a.m. to Noon — Consumer Protection Week Booth, Harless Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert
- March 5: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — United Bank, 507 Holly Ave., Route 10, Logan
- March 5: 12:30 to 2 p.m. — United Bank, 300 Market St., Man
Consumers with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.