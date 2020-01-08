MINGO COUNTY ASSESSOR
Ramona Mahon (D)
304-235-0310
http://www.mingocountywv.com/static/assessor.html
MINGO COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
Sabrina Grace, president, Tug-Hardee District
Hank Starr, Magnolia District
James Baisden, Kermit-Harvey District
John W. Preece, Lee District
Tom Slone, Tug-Hardee District
304-235-3333
https://www.mingoschools.com/domain/62
https://www.facebook.com/mingoboardofeducation/
MINGO COUNTY CLERK
Judy Harvey (D)
304-235-0330
http://www.mingocountywv.com/static/county_clerk.html
MINGO COUNTY COMMISSION
John Mark Hubbard (D), president
Diann Hannah (D)
Greg Smith (D)
304-235-0380
http://www.mingocountywv.com/static/county_commission.html
https://www.facebook.com/Mingo.Commission/
MINGO COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Lonnie Hannah
304-235-0320
http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/mingo.html
MINGO COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT District 30
Miki Thompson
304-235-0340
http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/mingo.html
MINGO COUNTY FAMILY COURT District 9
Sabrina Deskins
304-235-6007
http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/mingo.html
MINGO COUNTY MAGISTRATES (3 seats)
DIVISION 1: Donald Sansom
DIVISION 2: Dave Justice
DIVISION 3: Jim Harvey
304-235-2445
http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/mingo.html
MINGO COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
Jonathon “Duke” Jewell (D)
304-235-0350
http://www.mingocountywv.com/static/prosecuting_attorney.html
MINGO COUNTY SHERIFF
James Smith (D)
304-235-0300
http://www.mingocountywv.com/static/sheriff_law_enforcement.html
https://www.facebook.com/Mingo.County.Sheriffs.Office/
MINGO COUNTY SURVEYOR
Jimmy Lee Webb (D)
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE
District 6 (Mercer, parts of McDowell, Mingo and Wayne)
Chandler Swope (R), chandler.swope@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7843
Mark Maynard (R), Mark.Maynard@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7808
District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)
Paul Hardesty (D), paul.hardesty@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7857
Ron Stollings (D), ron.stollings@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7939
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE
District 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) - 1 seat
Nathan Brown (D), nathan.brown@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3126
District 21 (parts of Mingo, Wyoming and McDowell) - 1 seat
Mark Dean (R), mark.dean@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3265
WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS
Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov
Jim Justice (R)
Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200
Kent Leonhardt (R)
Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808
Patrick Morrisey (R)
Auditor 877-982-9148
John McCuskey (R)
Secretary of State 304-558-6000
Mac Warner (R)
Treasurer 800-422-7498
John Perdue (D)
Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145
Beth Walker, Chief Justice
Margaret Workman
John A. Hutchison
Tim Armstead
Evan Jenkins