MINGO COUNTY ASSESSOR

Ramona Mahon (D)

304-235-0310

http://www.mingocountywv.com/static/assessor.html

MINGO COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION 

Sabrina Grace, president, Tug-Hardee District

Hank Starr, Magnolia District

James Baisden, Kermit-Harvey District 

John W. Preece, Lee District

Tom Slone, Tug-Hardee District

304-235-3333

https://www.mingoschools.com/domain/62

https://www.facebook.com/mingoboardofeducation/

MINGO COUNTY CLERK

Judy Harvey (D)

304-235-0330

http://www.mingocountywv.com/static/county_clerk.html

MINGO COUNTY COMMISSION

John Mark Hubbard (D), president

Diann Hannah (D)

Greg Smith (D)

304-235-0380

http://www.mingocountywv.com/static/county_commission.html

https://www.facebook.com/Mingo.Commission/

MINGO COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK 

Lonnie Hannah

304-235-0320

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/mingo.html

MINGO COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT District 30

Miki Thompson

304-235-0340

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/mingo.html

MINGO COUNTY FAMILY COURT District 9

Sabrina Deskins

304-235-6007

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/mingo.html

MINGO COUNTY MAGISTRATES (3 seats)

DIVISION 1: Donald Sansom

DIVISION 2: Dave Justice

DIVISION 3: Jim Harvey

304-235-2445

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/mingo.html

MINGO COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Jonathon “Duke” Jewell (D)

304-235-0350

http://www.mingocountywv.com/static/prosecuting_attorney.html

MINGO COUNTY SHERIFF

James Smith (D)

304-235-0300

http://www.mingocountywv.com/static/sheriff_law_enforcement.html

https://www.facebook.com/Mingo.County.Sheriffs.Office/

MINGO COUNTY SURVEYOR

Jimmy Lee Webb (D)

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

District 6 (Mercer, parts of McDowell, Mingo and Wayne)

Chandler Swope (R), chandler.swope@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7843

Mark Maynard (R), Mark.Maynard@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7808

District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)

Paul Hardesty (D), paul.hardesty@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7857

Ron Stollings (D), ron.stollings@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7939

 

WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE 

District 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) - 1 seat

Nathan Brown (D), nathan.brown@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3126

District 21 (parts of Mingo, Wyoming and McDowell) - 1 seat

Mark Dean (R), mark.dean@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3265

WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS

Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov

Jim Justice (R)

Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200

Kent Leonhardt (R)

Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808

Patrick Morrisey (R)

Auditor 877-982-9148

John McCuskey (R) 

Secretary of State 304-558-6000

Mac Warner (R)

Treasurer 800-422-7498

John Perdue (D)

Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145

http://www.courtswv.gov

Beth Walker, Chief Justice

Margaret Workman

John A. Hutchison

Tim Armstead 

Evan Jenkins 