RED JACKET –The Mingo Central Miners outscored the visiting Nitro Wildcats in a high scoring game on what homecoming night at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium by a final score of was 56-34.
Mingo Central senior receiver Drew Hatfield once again had a career day as the speedster lit up the stat sheet by hauling in 20 passes for 237 yards and two scores, which put him back at the tops in the state in all three categories.
The Miners (4-2) scored two times in the opening quarter to take an early 14-0 lead, and then added three more scores in the second stanza to Nitro’s two as they took the 36-14 halftime lead.
Nitro (3-4) forced Mingo Central to punt on the first drive of the second half and then cut into the lead after a two-yard touchdown run by Trevor Lowe, and with eight minutes to go in the third the Miner lead was trimmed to 36-22.
That was the closest the visiting Wildcats would get however as the Miners added another score to end the third quarter and got a 17-yard run by Isa Scales to start the fourth as they extended the lead to its widest margin at 50-22.
The two teams would trade scores back-and-forth in the final minutes of the game to reach the final tally of 56-34.
Scales scored a touchdown three different ways for coach Josh Sammons as he hauled in a 30-yard scoring strike, returned a kickoff 84 plus yards for a score, and had a the 17-yard rushing TD late in the second half.
Mingo Central quarterback Daylin Goad continued piling up offensive numbers as the junior completed 25-32 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 13 times for 80 yards and two more scores.
Goad’s 316 yard performance moved him into first in the state in passing yards past Tug Valley’s Ethan Varney with 1,643 passing yards compared to 1,617 for Varney.
Hatfield’s monster 20 catch day pushed his season numbers to 68 catches for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns in only six games. He surpassed Tug Valley’s Caleb May in yardage for first in the state and extended his state lead in TD’s and receptions.
Lowe completed 19-33 passes for 176 yards and a TD while also running 15 times for 33 yards and two more scores for coach Zach Davis’s club.
Cameron Foster topped 100 yards on the ground for the Wildcats as he carried the ball 19 times for 134 yards and a score while Dallas Hazelett rushed three times for 53 yards and hauled in seven passes for 63 yards. Anthony Jackson also caught seven passes for 69 yards while Trey Hall caught three passes for 27 yards and a TD.
With the win Mingo Central improves to 4-2 on the season and will return to action next week on the road at the 1-5 Scott Skyhawks, while Nitro sees their record dip below .500 at 3-4 heading into their bye week.
The Miners are 5-0 all-time against the Skyhawks, who will enter week seven coming off of a 35-0 loss at Logan. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Skyhawk Field.
Score by Quarters
NHS (3-4): 0 14 8 12
MCHS: (4-2) 14 22 7 13
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
MCHS: 42-yard pass Goad to Drew Hatfield (PAT Good) 7:16
MCHS: 20-yard run Goad (PAT Good) 1:02
Second Quarter
NHS: 8-yard pass Lowe to Hall (Pass no good) 9:37
MCHS: 30-yard pass Goad to Scales (Run Good) 8:39
NHS: 5-yard run Johnson (Pass Good) 5:42
MCHS: 84-yard kickoff return Scales (PAT Good) 5:28
MCHS: 5-yard run Goad (PAT Good) 0:34
Third Quarter
NHS: 1-yard run Lowe (Run good) 8:04
MCHS: 5-yard run Goad (PAT Good) 4:04
Fourth Quarter
MCHS: 17-yard run Scales (PAT Good) 11:23
NHS: 5-yard run Lowe (Pass no good) 8:34
MCHS: 1-yard pass Goad to Drew Hatfield (Run no good) 4:06
NHS: 5-yard run Foster (Pass no good) 0:52