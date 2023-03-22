MADISON — The boys — and girls — of summer don’t care what the calendar says; in their minds, the start of new baseball and softball seasons means summer is officially here.
On March 13, they brought a little summer indoors with a preseason celebration at the Madison Civic Center, featuring a cookout, cornhole tournament and inflatable entertainment.
To start the Meet the Skyhawks event, Joe Linville introduced players and coaches from both teams to those in attendance.
Scott’s baseball coach Kris Barret spoke positively about the preseason event.
“It was the softball team that came up with it, but I think it’s a tremendous event,” he said. “I don’t say that softball and baseball are kind of forgotten, but where it’s at the end of the year, sometimes it’s just pushed through.”
“Any recognition we can get for these kids is just tremendous, and to have this many people show up here for them is a great thing,” added Barret.
Barret said he feels good about where his team is during the early part of this season.
“We’ve got a really good core of young guys and older guys with experience that are going to come in and play a bunch for us. When you’re able to roll Griffin Miller and Hunter Null out on the mound, you feel really confident, and we’ve got four or five guys behind them that we can also throw out there any given night and have a lot of confidence in them on the mound.”
Barret also expects his team to succeed in the batter’s box.
“I think Griffin Miller is going to have a really good year at the plate, too. He homered in his first scrimmage at bat on Thursday against Clay County. I look for Austin Light and Hunter Null to have a really good year at the plate, and I think there’s going to be some guys that haven’t been in our lineup the last couple years that are going to really surprise people. I look for Carter McClung and Sam Cook to have a big year. You’ve got some of those freshman that I think will really help us out, too,” concluded Barret.
Miller, a Marshall commit, echoed a positive outlook on this season.
“As of now I think the expectations are super high for us,” said Miller. “Thus far in the practices and through the scrimmages, everybody seems to be clicking really well and the team morale is up. I’m just excited to get going.”
Scott’s softball coach Eric Harper expects his girls to have a big year.
“Me and my coaches, we demand so much out of these girls,” Harper said. “These girls have really worked hard and, like I said out there, it’s either state tournament or bust.”
Scott’s softball team has the opportunity to secure three-straight sectional titles.
“To my knowledge, I think this would be the first team to win three-straight sectionals. I don’t think that’s ever happened in school history,” said Harper.
The team only consists of four seniors, but Harper is confident in their ability to lead, as he also expects his underclassmen to step up.
“I have a sophomore class that has about nine players in it and they can all play. I call them the sensational sophomores right now, there’s a lot of them and they can all play ball.”
“I’m just real excited about this year. We’ve been kind of looking for this year for the last three years, and I’ve only lost three players in the last three years to graduation. A lot of these girls have experience and I hope it shows on the field,” concluded Harper.
Senior standout pitcher Tatum Halley said that she’s excited for the season.
“We’ve been together so long, we bond well, we just have good friendship and we’re like family,” said Halley.
Halley said she’s proud of her teammates’ preseason effort.
“We’ve been in the weight room, we’ve been getting reps in to make it all the way to the states,” concluded Halley.
Halley secured 350 strikeouts over the past two seasons.