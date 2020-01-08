HUNTINGTON — Mountwest has released its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
The students have completed at least 12 credit hours and have maintained a GPA of at least 3.3 or above.
“These students are some of best and brightest at Mountwest. We are proud of their accomplishments,” said Angela Ross, associate dean & registrar.
Mountwest Community & Technical College is a public institution with approximately 2,000 students. Accredited by the Higher Learning, Mountwest offers more than 60 associate degree options and 15 one year certiﬁcates.
For more information about Mountwest, visit www.mctc.edu.
Putnam County area students on the fall 2019 dean’s list
BUFFALO: Philip C. Young.
CROSS LANES: Julian C. Nguyen.
CULLODEN: Hailee N. Bryant, Alexus I. Floyd, John E. McCloud.
FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Kayci M. Mays, Elena G. Smith.
HURRICANE: Craig E. Bird, Brandy L. Davis, Hailee M. Degnan, Leslie A. Galvan, Ryan Hale, Tyler W. Searls, Jacob Sims, Gary L. Thacker.
NITRO: Bailey M. Davis, Rachel K. Moss.
ST. ALBANS: Thomas OBrien, David A. Scott, Shaila D. Smith.
SCOTT DEPOT: Michelle C. Hitchcock, Joshua A. Twohig, Sarah Quinnelly.
WINFIELD: Austin F. Clevenger, Chance L. Dixon, Lauren E. Mattocks, Kayla M. Oliver, Kassy R. White.