MATEWAN —The Matewan Public Library recently hosted a rock painting activity designed to help promote reading among youngsters.
The fun activity was held in downtown Matewan at the UMWA 1440 Picnic Shelter on Tuesday, July 27. According to event organizer Kathi Sherill, the activity was called “Paint Your Favorite Book on a Rock!”
Eighteen youth patrons and eight adults attended, according to Sherill. Each participant got to paint the cover of their favorite book on a flat rock.
The rocks were then placed along the sidewalk of the Matewan Library. Some of the titles painted were “Peppa Pig and the Lucky Ducks” and “Doll Bones.”
Each person in attendance was given a coupon for a free small ice cream cone from Giovanni’s of North Matewan and two free coloring books of their choice.
“Quality Foods of McCarr donated ice and ice pops for the children to enjoy. Kaye Carroll donated all the paint, paint brushes and supplies. Dollar General also made a generous donation,” Sherill said. “Parents also chipped in and brought cookies for refreshments.”
This activity goes along with the 100 Day of Reading Challenge that all county libraries are hosting this summer. Sherrill said she wants to thank all who donated and helped make the event a success.