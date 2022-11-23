Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie knew his team was one of the nation’s best as the NCAA Tournament got started.

On Sunday, Grassie’s squad showed as much, taking down one of the nation’s top seeds to advance to the final 16 in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

