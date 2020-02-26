BIG UGLY — A Madison man faces a charge of felony DUI causing serious bodily injury after a vehicle he was driving allegedly struck another in the southbound lane on U.S. 119 at 11:46 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the community of Big Ugly.
John Paul Abbott, 28, of Madison, was charged in relation to the accident.
The original criminal complaint stated that the charge was misdemeanor DUI causing bodily injury, but it was upgraded to the felony charge on Feb. 18.
According to the report prepared by Troopers AR Workman and CM Riggleman, they, along with Boone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies CT Daniels and MA Dingess, reported to the scene.
The report states that Riggleman located Abbott and detected a strong odor of alcohol on Abbott’s breath and in his vehicle.
Deputy Daniels conducted a standard field sobriety test as Riggleman checked on the welfare of the other motorists involved in the accident.
Through the tests, including horizontal gaze, one-leg stand and the walk and turn, the report states that Abbott showed signs of impairment. On a preliminary breath test, Abbott registered a .190 blood alcohol level. The legal limit for blood alcohol while driving in West Virginia is .08.
The report states that Abbott communicated that he had had three “IPAs” and believed them to be 7% alcohol.
In the back seat of Abbott’s vehicle, Workman recovered one empty 16-ounce can of beer and one fifth of Russell’s Bourbon Whiskey, approximately half empty, according to the report.
The report states that the driver of the vehicle that Abbott’s vehicle struck told officers that he was traveling south on U.S. 119 when a truck, dark in color, pulled out from Big Ugly Creek Road and struck his vehicle in the passenger side. The report stated that the passenger in that car appeared to be concussed and suffered a laceration on her right hand.
She was transported to CAMC General for treatment and Abbott was transported to the Madison Police Detachment for the Intoximeter test to determine BAC, which, according to the report, Abbott refused.
Riggleman and Daniels obtained a search warrant to test Abbott’s blood for a BAC and those results are not yet available.
Abbott is working on the campaign for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey as a consultant and serves on the Boone County Republican Party Executive Committee.