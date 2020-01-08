JULIAN — A Julian man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found barely clinging to life along Camp Creek Road in Boone County on Friday.
According to investigators, Cody Miller, 32, who was left near U.S. 119, was taken to Boone Memorial Hospital and then transported to CAMC General in Charleston, where he died Friday evening.
Shane Justice, 26, of Julian, has been arrested and charged with murder among other charges related to the incident. He was captured by West Virginia State Police troopers following a pursuit. It was unclear what the additional charges were as of Coal Valley News print deadline. Justice’s arrest history dates back to 2017.
Investigators say the men know each other and were in a car together at some point on Friday.
At approximately noon on Friday afternoon, a call was taken by Boone County 911 indicating that a man had possibly been hit by a vehicle; it was later discovered as the man was transported to the emergency room that there was evidence of gunshot wounds.
The Boone County Ambulance Authority was assisted by the Danville Volunteer Fire Department at the scene where Miller was found.
The West Virginia State Police continue investigating.