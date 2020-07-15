Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

The City of Madison organized a citywide cleanup on Saturday, July 11, 2020, that saw community leaders and volunteers work together on multiple projects around the city.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or at 304-307-2401.