Castle

BIM — A Boone County man is in jail on a $100,000 bond following what a victim described as months of physical violence and threats, according to a West Virginia State Police criminal complaint.

Derek Wayne Castle, 36, was arrested in the Bim area of Boone County on Nov. 10 and charged with strangulation, domestic battery, domestic assault and obstructing.

