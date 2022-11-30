Rain with a possible rumble of thunder this morning. Then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
BIM — A Boone County man is in jail on a $100,000 bond following what a victim described as months of physical violence and threats, according to a West Virginia State Police criminal complaint.
Derek Wayne Castle, 36, was arrested in the Bim area of Boone County on Nov. 10 and charged with strangulation, domestic battery, domestic assault and obstructing.
Senior Trooper A. R. Workman wrote in the criminal complaint that he received a call in reference to a well-being check at a residence in Bim on Nov. 9.
The report states the complainant advised that she received messages from her daughter (victim) alleging domestic abuse by the victim’s boyfriend.
The complaint states that, on the same date, Trooper Workman received photos from the complainant of the victim with what appeared to be abrasions above her eye and scratch marks along her neck.
According to the report, the victim told the complainant that she wanted to leave, but was being held against her will.
Workman, along with Senior Trooper E. M. Shafer and Senior Trooper R. L. Johnson, arrived at the residence and located the accused after knocking on the front door, but the accused refused to let the officers in and resisted being placed in restraints, according to the report.
Workman reported that he then located the victim in the residence’s back bedroom and observed the abrasion above her left eye and several scratch marks around her neck.
The complaint states Trooper Shafer then received an audio recorded statement from the victim, who said that on Nov. 6, she was involved with an argument with the accused that resulted in him throwing her to the ground by her hair and striking her multiple times with a closed fist, according to the report. The victim also advised officers that the accused struck her in the head with a laptop, causing the abrasion above her eye.
According to the complaint, the victim advised that on Nov. 7, the accused attempted to strangle her, leaving marks on her neck.
According to the report, the victim told officers that the accused had attempted to strangle her nine to ten times since July 15, and during four or five of those incidents, she thought she was going to die.
The report states the victim told advised officers that the accused brandished a crossbow during this time, and said, “If I can’t have you, nobody can.”
Castle was arrested on Nov. 10. As of CVN print deadline, he was being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bail.
