50 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 25, 1973
Grundy Hospital has an addition and renovation project underway that when completed will bring bed capacity up to approximately 95.
According to Hospital Administrator Larry Smithberger, the dietary department will be completely remodeled and about doubled in size with all new equipment. This department is on the basement floor. Four semi-private rooms, complete with baths, will be added to each of the other two floors. This addition will add 16 new beds. The old wing’s first and second floors are to be completely renovated with several bathrooms to be added.
The Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce, long an all-male organization, has opened its membership to the women of the county, according to new chamber President Norman Newberry. An increase in memberships was one of the uppermost goals discussed for 1973 at last Thursday’s Chamber meeting. Newberry pointed out that Chamber membership is open to any citizen of the county, not just to business and professional men.
35 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 21, 1988
When Whitewood High School opened its doors in 1940, the first thing one saw when going through the main entrance was a sparkling new basketball gymnasium. That feeling, 48 years ago, could compare with the feelings of many county residents last Wednesday night when Whitewood opened the doors to its new gymnasium. An estimated crowd of 700 enthusiastic fans, or sightseers, turned out for Whitewood’s first home basketball game of the new season, which marked the closing of the old gym and the opening of the new one.
Wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers will some day benefit from the release of 17 white-tailed deer, set free to roam the mountainous areas of Buchanan County. The release of five bucks (male deer) and 12 does (females), which took place last Thursday in a southern part of Buchanan County, was part of a joint effort between neighboring counties and Buchanan County to establish a deer herd in the area.
25 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 22, 1998
The ball is now in Grundy’s court and so far, town officials indicate things look good in the latest version of a project cooperation agreement which will lead to the construction of the Grundy Flood Control Project. According to Town Manager Chuck Crabtree, the Virginia Department of Transportation has now reviewed the PCA and the corps has reviewed changes suggested by VDOT and found them to be satisfactory.
Kristi Dawn Stiltner has been named to the Dean’s List of Distinguished Students at Emory and Henry College. Stiltner is majoring in political science and plans to pursue a career in law. She is the daughter of Sandy Stiltner and Bill Stiltner of Grundy.
10 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 24, 2013
The former VP-5 mine works, located at Deskins Road and the mouth of Boyd Ridge Road, will soon be a sight of the past as crews are currently in the process of demolishing the above-ground structures. The demolition should be complete by summer, according to a CONSOL Energy spokesperson.