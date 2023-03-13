LOGAN - Head coach Justin Turner is about to begin his 14th season at the helm for the Logan Wildcats Tennis team.
His squad had winning seasons the last few years, and two years ago, the boys team in Logan placed third in the state while the girls were runners-up.
Therefore, it's safe to say that the Wildcats tennis club has been successful in recent memory. However, Turner expects this to be a rebuilding year on the boys side of things.
"We lost five of our six players from last year," Turner said. "Our number two boy was a junior, moves up to number one this year, his name is Riley Reed. He's a good player. I only have four boys this year, total. Two through three seeds are going to be freshmen, and two of those three have no experience. We're working through that, and hopefully we'll get some more up from the middle school next season."
The boys team lost Jackson Akers to graduation, who Turner said was one of the best player leaders he's ever had in his 14 years as coach and plays for Washington and Jefferson University in Pennsylvania. Sam Adkins, who is currently playing at West Virginia State, was also lost to graduation.
Akers was named Rookie of the Week, or one of the "Presidents of the Week" for the PAC (Presidents' Athletic Conference) last week, going 2-0 for the week and taking first singles 6-2, 7-6 (7-3), and second doubles 8-4 against Pitt-Greensburg. He was also voted as captain of the team.
Reed, who is a senior, is someone who Turner believes could go play at the next level.
According to Turner, Reed made it deep in the state tournament last year as a two seed, and the Logan coach thinks he should make an impact as a one seed this season.
"He got to hit a lot with our boys from last year who graduated, all five of them, and two of those five are now playing in the college level on the boys side," Turner said. "Riley has a lot of experience, and I expect to see some good things from him. He's our leader on the boys side."
On the girls team, Turner feels pretty confident about the freshmen that have come up. He feels like they have a little more depth this year on the girls side.
The girls team graduated Hannah Thompson, who was a doubles state champion her junior year and plays for the University of Pikeville now.
Brooke Ooten was also lost to graduation, and she currently attends Marshall. She was the four-seed for the Lady Wildcats and won Valedictorian of Logan High.
The Logan girls tennis team has a total of eight players, and Turner is looking forward to seeing what they will do this upcoming campaign.
Turner says the girls squad is young, but they're athletic. He pointed out that half of them were girls basketball players, too, and he thinks that is a positive for the team.
He then mentioned his belief that Chapmanville is probably the strongest girls team, but he feels like his team can compete with them.
"As far as our region is concerned, I feel like Chapmanville on the girls side is probably the strongest team," Turner said. "Chris Kidd and his crew will probably have a good shot at winning the state tournament this year. I think we're close behind them on the girls side, for sure."
Turner said that, typically, the last several years, they have traveled quite a bit and played teams like Charleston Catholic and Williamstown as well as teams outside of Logan's region.
However, the Wildcats coach says that with this year being more of a rebuilding year, specifically on the boys side, they wanted to focus more on just their region and teams like Scott and Chapmanville.
"In our region, typically, Winfield is pretty strong, historically speaking," Turner said. "Probably Nitro is usually tough within that region and in our Cardinal Conference as well. Those are just a couple of teams that I think that it'll be interesting to see how we match up against them being a younger team that we have."
The philosophy of the Logan head coach is one of aggressiveness and taking charge in matches on both sides in doubles and singles.
While the Wildcats focus on doubles quite a bit, they want to take charge and be on the offensive end rather than being pushed back on the defensive side of things.
"That's really, 14 years I've coached now, it's really what we try to push is just the aggressiveness as much as you can get aggressive in tennis," Turner said. "Basically, that's kind of a key term and just getting out in front and pushing through."
What would Turner label as a successful season for his teams?
On the girls side, he says upsetting Chapmanville would be huge. Also, either winning the region as a team or getting runner-up would be a great accomplishment in Turner's mind.
On the boys side, Turner pointed out that they are focusing on just getting some wins and trying to get some momentum to move into next season while focusing on Reed, who is the team's number one, and helping him get through the season and trying to push and motivate him.
"At practice, he just steps above everybody else," Turner said of Reed. "I have to hit with him sometimes. We try to pull other people in to hit with him just to keep him up to par. That would kind of be the goal on both sides."
According to Turner, the Logan Tennis team is supposed to open the season at Scott on Friday, but if Scott is in the state basketball tournament Friday, he says they will reschedule.
The Wildcats' first home match is on March 22 against Winfield.