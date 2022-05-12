LOGAN — Defending Class AA State Champion Logan moved one step closer to retaining their crown on Thursday night as they shutout rival Scott 7-0 to advance to the Region IV Section II Championship game.
The Wildcats came out on fire against the Skyhawks as they erupted for seven runs in the first inning against Scott ace Griffin Miller.
"We know how good Griffin (Miller) is, and he's dominant," coach Gertz said. "He dominated us last time, struck out 13. But coming back on one days rest is tough on anybody. He threw 45-46 pitches against Chapmanville on Tuesday and that's tough to come back from."
Miller wasn't nearly as sharp this outing as he was in Scott's 3-2 loss to Logan back on April 12 as he walked four batters and hit two more in the first inning alone as 13 Wildcat batters came to the plate.
After back-to-back walks to start the inning, Dawson Maynard delivered the first runs of the game as he roped a two RBI single into left to put the Cats on top 2-0.
After another walk to Korbin Bostic, Garrett Williamson lifted a sac fly to center field that was deep enough to score Maynard and make it 3-0.
Junior first baseman Konner Lowe then delivered the second extra base hit off the frame as he drove a double over the left fielders head to bring home Bostic and make it 4-0.
Later in the inning with two outs nine-hole hitter Carson Kirk roped the third RBI knock of the inning for the Cats as he lined a single into center to score Lowe to make it 5-0.
After an infield single by Aidan Slack loaded the bases Logan scored their final two runs in the inning on a hit by pitch and a passed ball to push their lead to 7-0 and bring the Wildcat faithful roaring to their feet.
"I said some things to my guys before the game about something I got upset with. I'm not going to discuss it, but they fed off me and were jacked up to play tonight" Logan coach Kevin Gertz said after the win. "We really really came out and executed in that first inning."
From that point on the scoring would come to a halt for both teams as the pitching took over for the rest of the way was each squad posted six consecutive scoreless innings.
Maynard started on the mound and got the win for Logan as he had his swing-and-miss stuff going striking out nine Scott batters in 4.1 scoreless innings. He only allowed three base hits and issued one free pass in the game while throwing 61 pitches.
Gertz went to two southpaws in the pen to finish out the game as Lowe pitched 1.2 innings of one hit ball with a pair of punch outs and Ryan Roberts struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh.
"Dawson (Maynard) hadn't pitched in awhile, he's had some arm issues but every time he' gone out to pitch he's been very good...he's an All-Stater for a reason...our pitching was just outstanding tonight. Once Konner (Lowe) got loose he was great then Ryan (Roberts) came in and struck out the side. I'm proud of how we've played, we've got a very good ballgame. But the sectional is not over."
Miller was tagged with the loss for Scott after his tough first inning in which he through 51 pitches.
A bright spot for Scott and head coach Kris Barrett was the pitching of Austin Light in relief of Miller. He threw five innings of scoreless ball and only allowed two base hits while striking out two batters and walking none.
Lowe had two hits including the RBI double to lead Logan while Roberts also legged out a triple. Maynard had a single, three RBIs, and a run scored.
Miller had two singles to lead the way for Scott at the plate while Hunter Null and Landon Stone each had singles.
With the loss Scott falls to 9-14 on the year but their season remains alive as they will host Wayne in an elimination game on Friday. The No. 4 seed Pioneers eliminated No. 2 seed Chapmanville on Thursday night with a 7-5 win at Ted Ellis Field.
Logan improves to 21-6 with the win and will await the winner of Friday's elimination game in the sectional championship which is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. in Logan.
Score by Innings
SHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 4 0
LHS: 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 7 6 1