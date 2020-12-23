COMFORT — Boone County looks to be the landing spot for a new drug and alcohol treatment facility in Comfort.
With a target opening date of spring 2021, the former Comfort Motel will be converted into a detox/stabilization and long-term residential drug and alcohol treatment facility.
At full staff, Delaware-based Lotus Recovery Centers will be employing approximately 42 local people ranging from physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, counselors, peer recovery specialists and facility staff including custodians and cooks, on-site.
Lotus President Greg Warren attended A Boone County Commission meeting in November where he outlined the services, a business plan and goals for the new facility as the former hotel was acquired earlier this year by the company.
Boone County Commissioners showed unanimous support for the project.
“We certainly have the need for treatment centers in Boone County and what was outlined for us through the presentation was impressive,” said Commissioner Brett Kuhn. “From an economic development standpoint, 40 good local jobs and another new business within the county is a very positive thing for our community.”
“We look to evaluate a need and whether it falls into the skillset of what we know we are good at providing,” Warren said via a virtual meeting on Dec. 15. “It turns out that the stars are aligning for what we can bring to West Virginia and what we feel will work for West Virginia.”
Warren explained that comprehensive public health data regarding West Virginia — and particularly southern West Virginia in relation to the new facility at Comfort — has guided the model for the facility.
“We looked at where the overdose deaths were and where physician access was good and where it was weaker,” Warren said. “We looked at diabetes and heart disease and medical assistance versus commercial insurance along with income and poverty levels. Lo and behold, we’ve learned that West Virginia has the highest overdose death rate in the country.”
Warren identified Morgan, Boone, Raleigh, Kanawha and Cabell counties as areas of specific need at this juncture.
Warren has worked in the field for over three decades via inpatient and outpatient clinics and detox hospitals and even in the Maryland prison system as the director of Substance Abuse Treatment services.
In September, Lotus met with the Morgan County Economic Development Authority regarding a potential facility in Berkeley Springs.
“It is a great honor to provide something that is wanted and supported by the community,” Warren said. “Boone County has reached out to us and provided wonderful feedback and great advice on the myriad ways we can participate, and it has been very profound and we’re excited and grateful for the opportunity to open up services in Boone County.”
The parent company of Lotus Recovery Centers is Lotus Healthcare Group and was formed in early 2020.
“Our management group came together to carry out our mission,” added Chief Marketing Officer David Stup. “We expect to open five sites in two states over the next 12 months.”
Alongside the ribbon cutting of the facility in Comfort in March, the company looks to open a similar site in Wilmington, Delaware, that same month. By the end of 2021, the goal is for two sites in West Virginia and two in the Grey Fox state to be open for business.
“Those will be a mix of residential and outpatient,” added Stup.
Initially, the Comfort location will be residential-only treatment. It will offer a maximum number of 65 beds to patients.
The service list includes 24-7 admissions, detoxification from alcohol and drugs, followed by stabilization periods of approximately 60 days.
“On average, a patient’s stay will be 45 to 60 days,” added Warren. “Some may be less and some more. We’ll serve as long as it is medically needed and we’ll work hard with insurance companies and medical assistance to acquire the appropriate time that they need.”
Warren said the business will work closely with the state Medicaid office but will also accept private insurance. For those who are uninsured, an effort will be made to start an application process for Medicaid.
“We’ll begin their care the moment they walk in the door and get them the help they need and retroactively bill once that process is completed,” Warren said. “Our desire is to help people. Our target population is the Medicaid population.”
Stup added, “With the Affordable Care Act and the expansion of it — and I know West Virginia has done so — 99% of the time they are Medicaid-eligible.”
The company has met with local agencies like Boone Memorial Hospital and looks to form more local relationships.
“We will have a treatment representative and a business development representative that will develop those relationships,” said Stup. “We expect to get referrals to come from hospitals all in southern West Virginia and through the court systems.”
A meeting was set up with Sheriff-elect Chad Barker and other community leaders.
“Those relationships are important and we’ll work with all of the above,” he added.
Currently, a community advisory board is being formed and interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Stup or Warren, both of whom said local churches are a big part of the community outreach they’re implementing.
“We want to speak at the area churches about who we are, what we do and what we want to provide,” Warren said. “We believe that churches in the area are incredibly important.”
Warren adds that there are multiple paths to recovery.
“The varied histories of the people who will come through our doors is deep and vast and many have a long history of mental health issues and being developmentally disabled and suffer from substance abuse disorders,” he concluded.
Stup, who has worked in the medical field for 12 years, said the company’s values are simple to understand, but powerful in what they represent.
“Our values are compassion, innovation, empowerment and integrity,” he said. “That includes internally and externally and encompasses those that we treat and the interactions within our communities.”
The company can be reached via LotusRecoveryCenters.com or directly through David Stup at 443-900-7585.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry @hdmediallc.com or at 304-307-2401.